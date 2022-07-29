Health Minister confirms free Covid tests to end in Wales next month

Wales’ Health Minister has confirmed that free lateral flow tests for people with symptoms of COVID-19 will end next month.

After an increase in cases of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants during June, Welsh government extended access to free lateral flow tests for members of the public with symptoms of COVID-19 until the 31 of July.

The expectation was for the wave to reach its peak before the end of July. Government medical advisers reported NHS pressures peaked in mid-July, “and appear to have decreased since.”

The ONS COVID-19 Infection Survey for the week ending 20 July estimated that 5.14% (1 in 19) of the community population in Wales had COVID-19, down from 6.03% (1 in 17) the previous week.

“There were around 18 hospital admissions for COVID-19 a day as of 26 July, following a peak of 28 admissions per day two weeks before. Overall deaths remain at lower levels compared to previous waves.” Ms Morgan said.

Ms Morgan said: “In view of the latest evidence, including decreasing prevalence, from 1 August we will pause provision of free lateral flow tests to members of the public with symptoms of COVID-19.”

“This is consistent with our long-term COVID-19 transition from pandemic to endemic for Wales, published in March.”

“It also ensures we safeguard resources for potential future waves during autumn/winter that may, alongside colder weather and other respiratory viruses, provide additional challenges and risks.”

The Welsh government said it will continue “protecting the vulnerable from severe disease by enabling access to vaccination, treatments; and safeguarding against the risk of infection.”

It will maintain capacity “to respond to localised outbreaks and in high-risk settings.”

It will also “retain effective surveillance systems to identify any deterioration in the situation such as from harmful variants and mutations of concern; and

prepare for the possible resurgence of the virus.”˘

In terms of protecting those deemed vulnerable, the Welsh government will continue to provide the following under its Test Trace Protect (TTP) Transition.

-LFD and PCR testing for those eligible for COVID-19 treatments.

-LFD testing for people visiting those eligible for COVID-19 treatments.

-LFD testing for people visiting care homes.

-PCR testing for COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses for symptomatic care home residents and prisoners.

-PCR and LFD testing in accordance with the patient testing framework and clinical judgement.

-LFD testing for symptomatic health and social care staff.

-LFD tests for regular asymptomatic testing for health and social care staff (This will be reviewed at lower prevalence).

-Extension of the COVID-19 Statutory Sick Pay Enhancement scheme until 31 August to support social care staff to stay away from work due to testing positive.

“This will align with our advice and communications on protective behaviours to stay at home when you have symptoms, regular hand washing and encouraging wearing of face coverings in crowded places and health and care settings.” Ms Morgan said.

In England, free Covid testing for the general public ended in April.