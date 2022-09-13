Health board will contact “patients whose appointment needs to be re-arranged” due to bank holiday

Health services across North Wales will be “running in line with normal Bank Holiday arrangements” on Monday, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have confirmed.

As part of the period of mourning, Monday 19 September has been declared a Bank Holiday to allow people to observe the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement released today BCUHB said that anyone who has an appointment/ procedure within any of its services on that day should assume it is going ahead as planned unless told otherwise.

The statement goes onto say that the health board will contact any patient whose appointment/ procedure needs to be re-arranged.

If you have an appointment/ procedure for Monday which you no longer wish to attend, please contact the health board at the earliest opportunity using the contact details on your appointment letter, or by cancelling your appointment online.

Urgent and Emergency services and Urgent Primary Care Centres will run as normal. GP Out of Hours services will also continue to be available.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “Some GP practices will be open on Monday, 19 September and a list of these will be available here as soon as possible.

“If GP practices close on the Bank Holiday, they are responsible for rescheduling pre-booked appointments as necessary and supporting patients to receive prescriptions, especially repeat medicines, in advance of the Bank Holiday.

“For patients of GP practices that will close, the usual out of hours service will be provided over the Bank Holiday as normal.

“We would advise people to contact dental, optometry and community pharmacy providers to confirm available services on the Bank Holiday.

“There will be no change to emergency dental services.

“Contact information for minor injury units, dental, optometrists, pharmacies, mental health services, GP Services, NHS 111, sexual health clinics.”

Across North Wales covid vaccination centres be open for pre-scheduled appointments.

However the vaccination booking team is contacting members of the public to offer an alternative date for those booked in on Monday, if preferred.

Scheduled care home visits will be maintained and delivered as planned.

