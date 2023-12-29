Health board offering vaccine drop-in clinics amid rise in flu cases

Drop in clinics for flu vaccines will take place across north Wales from January 2.

It comes amid a rise in the number of patients testing positive for the virus in hospitals across the region.

According to Public Health Wales there a significant increase in influenza test positivity in Wales, rising from 2.4 percent in the week ending November 27 to 4.4 percent in the week ending December 11.

Public Health Wales' Weekly Influenza and Acute Respiratory Infection Surveillance Report also shows the percentage of flu-related calls to NHS 111 Wales increased to 21.2 percent, up from 18.7 percent the previous week.

So far more 270,000 people in North Wales have already boosted their protection against flu by getting the flu vaccine this winter.

The best way to protect against flu is to get the annual flu vaccine.

The vaccine can stop you getting flu, lessen the severity of symptoms if you do catch the virus, and reduce your chances of passing it on.

It also helps to protect the wider community from outbreaks, and reduces the pressure on local NHS services during the busiest time of the year.

All adults eligible for a free flu vaccine can drop in to a community vaccination clinics to boost their protection without an appointment from January 2.

Those eligible for flu vaccination include:

Those aged six months to 64 years in clinical risk groups

Children aged two and three years on 31 August 2023

Children in primary school from reception class to year 6

Children in secondary school from year 7 to year 11

People aged 65 years and older (age on 31 March 2024)

Pregnant women

Carers aged 16 and over

Staff in nursing homes and care homes with regular client contact

Frontline health and social care workers

The vaccination clinics will also be offering the COVID-19 Autumn booster.

All eligible adults will be able to drop in to a clinic to receive the vaccines without an appointment. You can choose to receive one or both vaccines.

You can find a full list of locations offering the free flu jab on the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board website.

Many GP surgeries and community pharmacies will also continue to offer flu vaccination.

Speaking last week on the rise in cases of flu Dr Christopher Johnson, Consultant Epidemiologist and Head of Public Health Wales' Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme, said: "Our data shows a concerning rise in flu cases in the population in a relatively short period of time, with similar patterns noticed in England.

"Flu can be a serious illness and it is important that we all act to protect the most vulnerable in our communities. It is well known that having a flu vaccine every year is one of the most effective ways to protect against flu.

"With both flu and Covid-19 circulating this winter, it is vital all those eligible get both vaccines as soon as possible.

"Side effects from vaccinations are usually mild and don't last long. The chances of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 or flu are greatly reduced by vaccination, as are the risks of spreading these viruses."

If you have already received an appointment

If you have already received a letter with details of your COVID-19 Autumn booster appointment, you can stick to the date and time on your letter or choose to drop into a vaccination centre at an earlier date.

If you choose to drop in, there is no need to contact the health board to cancel your appointment. You will be able to get a flu vaccine at your appointment if you have not already had one this winter.

