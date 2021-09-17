Health board confirms how 12-15-year-olds in Flintshire will be invited for a Covid jab

The health board in North Wales has said it will begin rolling out of Covid jabs for healthy young people aged 12 to 15 from Monday, October 4.

The UK’s four Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) have recommended that all children in the age group should be offered a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Wales’ health minister Eluned Morgan confirmed earlier this week that she had accepted the advice of the CMOs.

Children in Flintshire will be invited to attend vaccination sites which will be running after school and weekend sessions.

Initially Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds should be booked in advance by parents or guardians with parental responsibility through our online booking service.

The health board has said today it has reviewed the process and as a result, letters will now be sent in the post inviting their child to an appointment.

A spokesperson said: “We have reviewed the way that healthy 12-15-year-olds will be invited for their COVID-19 vaccination.”

“In the coming weeks, parents or guardians of healthy 12-15-year-olds will be sent a letter in the post inviting their child to an appointment, which will take place from October 4th onwards.”

“It will not be possible to book an appointment using our online booking service.”

“There is no need to contact the health board or your GP surgery, as we will contact you directly with an appointment invitation for your child.”

“Appropriate information is currently being collated by Public Health Wales to enable young people and their parents to make an informed choice about vaccination. Further details will be shared very soon.”

The health minister said the vaccine is not mandatory and people can choose whether to have the vaccine or not.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday Ms Morgan said: “There will be appropriate information made available for children and young people and their parents to make up their minds about vaccination.”

“Parents or guardians will be asked to give consent. I encourage parents, guardians, children and young people to discuss together whether or not to have the vaccination.”