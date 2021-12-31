Hawarden warmest place in UK this morning at 15ºC – New Years Eve record broken

Today looks set to be the warmest New Years Eve on record. Temperatures record at the Hawarden weather station – which feeds into the Met Office – have so far reached 15ºC at 7am. Liverpool airport initially broke the New Years Eve record with a temperature of 15ºC at 6am this morning but has since dipped back slightly. The previous December 31 record was also recorded in north Wales with 14.8C at Colwyn Bay in 2011. The average temperature for Flintshire this time of year is somewhere between 2ºC and 8ºC. Nick Finnis from Netweather said we are “looking at the warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on record, as low pressure out over the Atlantic to the west of Ireland continues to pump a plume of warm and moist air up from the sub-tropical Atlantic beyond the Azores as we see out the last few days of 2021.”

“ Over the next few days, including New Year’s Day, we could see temperatures reach 16C or even 17C in the south, which could beat some date records.”

“The New Year’s Day record of 15.6C, set in Bude, Cornwall back in 1916 and with temperatures likely reaching 16-17C in a few spots, the record could be broken.”

“This warm air wafting over us is coming with a lot of moisture though, so there will be rain at times over the next few days, more particularly in the west, while it will be often blustery in the brisk southwesterly wind. Eastern areas will be predominantly dry until later in this weekend and will see the best chance of some sunshine.” Nick said.

He added: “For those wanting some more seasonal weather to return, temperatures should return back to average as we head through next week.”

“It will turn increasingly unsettled by early next week, as winds turn more westerly and low pressure crosses the UK, with spells of rain or showers for most.”