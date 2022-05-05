Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 5th May 2022

Hawarden student who swapped digital marketing for midwifery recognised with award

An aspiring midwife who swapped a career in digital marketing for helping pregnant women has been recognised for her commitment to the profession.

Eden Palomba, a third year BSc (Hons) Midwifery student at Edge Hill University, has won an inaugural award recognising outstanding commitment by a student.

The Ann Kilfoyle award has been created to honour the memory of Ann, who sadly passed away last year.

Ann’s family were on hand to watch as her colleagues Kathie Grimes and Mary Hobson presented the award to Eden during an event to mark International Day of the Midwife.

Eden, from Hawarden, said: “I worked in digital marketing for almost three years, but I always had an interest in healthcare.

“I decided I wanted a career that made a real difference to people.

“I did some volunteering and just fell in love with it so decided to pursue a career in midwifery in the NHS.

“I have absolutely loved the course here at Edge Hill. It’s been really challenging but rewarding.

“Going to different hospitals and experiencing different situations has opened my eyes to the reality of being a midwife.

“It’s really about advocacy and offering the support and guidance to enhance what women already know.

“I’m really proud to have been recognised with this award and I’m looking forward to taking the next step in my career.”

Eden will graduate this summer and is preparing to take up a role at the Countess of Chester Hospital near her home in north Wales.

Caroline Myerscough, Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, said: “The theme for this year’s International Day of the Midwife is 100 years of progress.

“The role of a midwife continues to develop and expand, and it’s an absolute privilege for us to come together and celebrate every aspect of midwifery with our fantastic students here at Edge Hill.

“We are proud to help student midwives to become the clinicians, leaders, educators and researchers of the future.

“Eden was chosen for this award because of her passion for midwifery and outstanding commitment to maternity care.”

Today, Thursday 5 May, midwives across the world are celebrating International Day of the Midwife 2022. This time of celebration will reflect on progress in midwifery over the past 100 years.

Over the past two years, midwives, maternity support workers and student midwives have met extraordinary circumstances and risked their lives to provide excellent care to women and their families. 

 



