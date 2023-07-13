Hawarden High School hosts first-ever ‘Celebrating Being Me’ event

Deeside.com > News

Flintshire schools hosted the inaugural ‘Celebrating Being Me’ gathering at Hawarden High School. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Part of the UK-wide Pride Month, the day aimed to celebrate LGBTQ+ equality and raise awareness of related issues. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Co-ordinated by Hawarden High School’s staff and students in collaboration with the Flintshire Healthy Schools Team and Flintshire Youth Service, the event welcomed approximately 250 pupils from secondary schools across the county. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Supported by staff from 25 charities and organisations related to the LGBTQ+ community and attended by several dignitaries, the event displayed a vibrant unity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The school was festooned with rainbow flags, bunting and decorations, setting the scene for a day filled with enthusiasm, education and engagement. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hawarden’s LGBTQ+ Ambassadors served as hosts for the day, leading the attendees through themed workshops provided by Mind Cymru, Wisekids, Theatre Clwyd, and North Wales Police. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The afternoon session saw students sharing best practices, while engaging presentations were delivered by Leola Roberts-Biggs of the Welsh Youth Parliament and Connor Freel from North Wales Police. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event culminated in a party-like atmosphere, complete with performances from Hawarden High School choir, cheerleaders, and an energising Zumba routine led by Kirsty Hughes from Aura Leisure. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One notable guest was freelance actor and workshop facilitator, Taylor Martin, who attended as their alter ego Mel Teaser, bringing iconic British drag style with a modern twist to the event. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of the Council, emphasised the importance of inclusive learning and working environments, while Claire Homard, Chief Officer for Education and Youth, praised the event as a celebration of diversity and inclusivity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She stated, “It was a wonderful day, and it was clear that the young people were having a great time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This was a real celebration of diversity and inclusivity across our secondary schools, and we look forward to many more events like this in the future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with one student remarking, “Very fun, I really enjoyed it; it is important to celebrate diversity and see ourselves represented no matter who you are.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The organising team behind this successful event have already begun planning a larger event for the following year, showing a steadfast commitment to raising awareness and support for young people in the community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

