Hawarden High School celebrates academic excellence at presentation evening

Hawarden High School held its tenth annual Presentation Evening on Friday, 30 June 2023, honouring the hard work and accomplishments of its students in an elegant event attended by over 120 guests. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Celebrating both academic excellence and active participation in a variety of creative, performing arts, and sporting activities, the evening showcased the diverse talents of Hawarden’s students. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Awards were presented in recognition of students’ academic achievements, endeavour, citizenship, and commitment to extracurricular activities throughout the academic year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Guests at the event included parents, sponsors, local dignitaries, school governors, and staff. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In their remarks, school officials commended the students for their accomplishments and praised their dedication and commitment to their education and personal development. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Presentation Evening was made possible through the generous sponsorship of local businessman Mr P. Brighton, and organisations including Gladstone’s Library, Gladstone Memorial Trust, Hawarden Community Council, StayCold Export Ltd., Tarvin Precision Ltd., and VISpA. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Matilda receives her Communications Faculty Award for her contribution during the academic year 2022-23. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cllr David Mackie presents Megan with her KS4 Maths Faculty Award for her contribution during the course of 2022-23. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alan (left) who received the KS4 Maths Faculty Award for his contribution during the course of 2022-23 and Oliver (right) who received two Awards, one for his contribution to the Humanities Faculty and one for his contribution to Creative and Performing Arts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

