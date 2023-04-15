Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 15th Apr 2023

Hawarden airport-based Aerocare celebrates successful full aircraft repainting of Embraer Praetor 600

Hawarden-based Aerocare Aviation Services, a part of the Complete Aircraft Group, has successfully completed its first full aircraft repainting of an Embraer Praetor 600 aircraft. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This was achieved through a newly established relationship with a leading European business aviation service provider. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Embraer aircraft received a full exterior repaint of its existing livery using an approved paint system from Akzo Nobel. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All the work was carried out at Aerocare’s dedicated paint facility located at Hawarden Airport. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This achievement comes after the significant investment in its paint facility in the autumn of last year, which widened the door aperture to 22 metres. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This enabled the facility to accept larger aircraft types, including the Embraer Legacy family and the Bombardier Challenger Series. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, Aerocare’s collaboration with its Part 145 MRO partners to provide EASA certification has allowed it to access new markets and extend coverage to its existing clients. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Aerocare secured the repainting work by impressing the new client with its professionalism, expertise, competitive timescale for delivery, and excellent reputation for providing a quality product and VIP finish.“ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The success of this project has led to the client already positioning another aircraft for a full repaint to Hawarden, with several more projects booked in for the next 12 months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Craig Radford, Head of Sales and Business Development at Aerocare, expressed his pride in the company’s achievement, saying, “We’re extremely proud to have completed our first Embraer Praetor repaint project that has produced a fantastic end product surpassing the high standards our client expects, and I look forward to developing our future cooperation with them.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We really do have a fantastic facility for all our customers who are looking to refresh their aircraft exteriors with a VIP finish.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With their maintenance facility located right next to the paint hangar, Aerocare is well positioned to offer a complete solution for maintenance, repair, interior refurbishment, and modifications. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

