Groundwork North Wales in UK’s Top 100 Social Enterprises

Groundwork North Wales has been honoured once again as one of the top 100 social enterprises in the UK, securing a place in the prestigious NatWest SE100 Index 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition highlights the organisation’s continued commitment to creating positive social and environmental change across North Wales and beyond.

The NatWest SE100 Index, established in 2010 by Pioneers Post and NatWest, celebrates the achievements of the leading 100 social enterprises in the UK each year. The list is curated based on a range of criteria, including financial performance, impact measurement and management, and dedication to climate action, equality, and diversity.

Karen Balmer, CEO of Groundwork North Wales, expressed her pride in the organisation’s sustained success. “Our congratulations go to all the finalists and to all organisations striving to make social and environmental change across the UK. We were thrilled to have been placed as one of the top 100 social enterprises in the UK for the fifth year running. This achievement is a testament to the great work that our teams are undertaking on a daily basis.”

Groundwork North Wales has a strong track record of delivering meaningful impacts for people, places, and the planet. Over the past year, the charity has continued to expand its initiatives, focusing on critical issues such as climate change, the cost-of-living crisis, and the wellbeing of disadvantaged communities. Their efforts include revitalising the heritage assets of the Clywedog Valley in Wrexham, launching new lunch club sessions to combat loneliness among older people in Flintshire, and expanding their training programs to reach a broader and more diverse range of learners.