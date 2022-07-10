Groundwork North Wales amongst top 100 social enterprises for third year running

Groundwork North Wales has been recognised in the top 100 social enterprises for third year running.

The organisation has also been announced as the winner in the NatWest SE100 Social Business Award Climate Champion category and was a finalist in the Impact Measurement category.

The NatWest SE100 Index was created in 2010 by Pioneers Post and NatWest to recognise and reward the leading 100 social enterprises across the UK each year.

Social enterprises are vigorously judged on a range of criteria including business sustainability, innovation, and social impact.

The judges specifically liked Groundwork North Wales’ interaction and engagement with the people and local communities involved in their various projects and activities.

This year the top 100 enterprises generated a combined total turnover of £388m up by over 15% from 2021. Suggesting that the UK’s top social businesses are bouncing back strongly from one of the most challenging periods in recent times.

Commenting on being recognised for the organisation’s achievements a third year, Karen Balmer, Groundwork North Wales CEO said: “Our congratulations go to the 29 finalists and to all organisations striving to make social and environmental change across the UK.

“We were thrilled to have secured a place in the top 100 social enterprises in the UK for the third year running and humbled to be chosen as the ultimate winner of the Climate Champion category.

“This achievement is a credit to our teams and the great work they undertake on a daily basis.”

Groundwork North Wales is a member of the Groundwork federation of charities mobilising practical community action on poverty and the environment across the UK.

The federation aims to create a future where every neighbourhood is vibrant and green, every community is strong and able to shape its own destiny and no-one is held back by their background or circumstances.

To find out more about Groundwork North Wales and their activities across North Wales communities visit www.groundworknorthwales.org.uk.