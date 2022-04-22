Gronant: Family of 22 year old man who died in crash pay tribute to ‘caring, funny and beautiful soul’

The family of a man who was fatally injured in a crash in Gronant on Sunday morning, have paid tribute to him.

Jack Daniel Elden Chahal was 22, and from Prestatyn.

The collision involving a silver BMW happened just before 5am and and another person was critically injured.

In a statement released via North Wales Police, Jack’s family said: “Jack had a caring, funny and beautiful soul with an infectious smile.

“He was the best son and brother you could ask for, and was fiercely protective of his family.

“He always put others before himself, and had a ‘happy go lucky’ character.

“He was a loyal young man who also had a heart of gold, and was loved by many.

“He spent sometime studying at college, but his main aim was to set up his own I.T. business.

“We know he had the determination to succeed, and he was working hard to achieve that goal.

“He will be forever in our hearts, and his story will continue to be told. He will never be forgotten.”

Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigation is encouraged to contact officers via the live webchat function quoting ref 22000263059