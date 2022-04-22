Deeside.com > News Denbighshire

Posted: Fri 22nd Apr 2022

Gronant: Family of 22 year old man who died in crash pay tribute to ‘caring, funny and beautiful soul’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The family of a man who was fatally injured in a crash in Gronant on Sunday morning, have paid tribute to him.

Jack Daniel Elden Chahal was 22, and from Prestatyn.

The collision involving a silver BMW happened just before 5am and and another person was critically injured.

In a statement released via North Wales Police, Jack’s family said: “Jack had a caring, funny and beautiful soul with an infectious smile.

“He was the best son and brother you could ask for, and was fiercely protective of his family.

“He always put others before himself, and had a ‘happy go lucky’ character.

“He was a loyal young man who also had a heart of gold, and was loved by many.

“He spent sometime studying at college, but his main aim was to set up his own I.T. business.

“We know he had the determination to succeed, and he was working hard to achieve that goal.

“He will be forever in our hearts, and his story will continue to be told. He will never be forgotten.”

Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigation is encouraged to contact officers via the live webchat function quoting ref 22000263059



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Search and Rescue team assist mountain biker with “significant” leg injury near Holywell

News

Plans entered for seven-bedroom HMO next to former Buckley church

News

Emergency repair work on M56 complete delays begin to ease

News

Avoid Connah’s Quay High Street on Tuesday say police due to funeral taking place

News

Five-day recruitment “window” opens today for full-time firefighters in North Wales

News

West Midlands crime gang arrested in connection with large-scale fuel theft in Flintshire

News

Two people have died after single vehicle crash in Bagillt -Police appeal for witnesses

News

Hawarden Old Castle set to open to public on Sunday for first time this year

News

Updated: A548 closed in Bagillt following crash during early hours of this morning

News





Read 399,304 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn