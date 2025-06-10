Greenfield Valley unveils summer events line-up

Greenfield Valley Heritage Park in Holywell has announced a varied programme of events for the summer.

The park, set across 70 acres of woodlands, lakes and ancient ruins, blends industrial heritage with natural beauty and hands-on learning.

This summer’s programme includes Vintage Vehicles, Archaeology and Geology Day, family workshops, science sessions and outdoor theatre.

On Sunday 29 June, vintage vehicles will visit the park, with a display of cars, bikes, and industrial and agricultural machinery.

Families can take part in the Teddy Tastic event on Thursday 24 July, which features a picnic, movement activities and a woodland adventure with Super Ted, organised with Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam.

Archaeology and Geology Day takes place on Saturday 26 July. Stori Brymbo will introduce their fossil forest, explain geological heritage, and run hands-on activities to inspire young archaeologists and geologists.

Science Sessions with Xplore! will run on Friday 8 and Friday 15 August, exploring science in nature and the local environment.

Folksy Theatre returns on Thursday 28 August with two outdoor performances. A family-friendly production of Robin Hood starts at 2pm, followed by Twelfth Night at 7pm.

Both shows take place outdoors and visitors are advised to dress for the weather and bring chairs and a picnic.

Further details and booking information are available at www.greenfieldvalley.com.