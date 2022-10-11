Green King aquires Chester based Hickory’s with plans to create national restaurant brand

Chester-based Hickory’s smokehouse chain has been acquired by Pub Group Greene King.

Greene King runs over 2,600 pubs and restaurants across the UK under brands including Hungry Horse and Chef & Brewer.

The pub operator has plans to turn Hickory’s smokehouse into a national restaurant brand.

Hickory’s will continue to be run by founder Neil McDonnell and managing director John Welsh from its Chester HQ.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive officer at Greene King, said: “We are confident that we can take Hickory’s to the next chapter in its history, and we look forward to working with John and the whole of the Hickory’s team as we focus on building it into a national dining brand.”

Neil McDonnell said: “We are delighted to have this investment from Greene King which enables us to bring the Hickory’s smokehouse offer to many more guests and locations. This will provide our teams with fantastic opportunities for growth and development.”

The first Hickory’s Smokehouse at the Groves in Chester on the site of a former pub in 2010, two more sites followed in West Kirby and Rhos-on-Sea.

There are now 15 Hickory’s restaurants across the North West, East & West Midlands & North Wales

The company website states: “The authentic tastes of the Deep South. We are a small but perfectly formed group of authentic barbecue style restaurants who live and breathe the values of southern USA hospitality…

Meats were slow cooked for up to 12 hours on smokers specially imported from Memphis, Tennessee and served in four authentic US barbecue styles, while the walls were decked with genuine US signs, photos and memorabilia.

