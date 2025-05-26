Good news for Broughton wing makers – Vietjet places £4.6bn A330 order with Airbus

Vietjet, Vietnam’s largest private airline, has signed a major order for 20 Airbus A330-900 aircraft in a deal that brings good news for wingmakers at Airbus’s Broughton plant.

The agreement was signed in Hanoi on Sunday by Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao and Wouter van Wersch, President Airbus International. The ceremony took place during an official visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, alongside Vietnamese President Luong Cuong.

This latest order doubles Vietjet’s total firm commitments for the A330neo to 40 aircraft. The A330neo is a widebody aircraft designed for long-haul routes and powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

The deal is valued at up to £4.66 billion at list prices, though the actual figure is likely lower due to standard industry discounts.

The airline plans to deploy the jets on high-capacity routes in the Asia-Pacific region, and future long-haul services to Europe.

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said: “Modern Airbus aircraft, with the latest levels of efficiency and lower fuel consumption, have accompanied Vietjet’s growth and will continue to support our global flight network expansion. Vietjet remains dedicated to delivering greater connectivity and sustainable air travel for millions of passengers and around the world.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP Sales Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, said: “Vietjet has established itself as one of the fastest-growing airlines in the world, bringing low fares with warm Vietnamese hospitality. We are proud that the carrier has selected the A330neo as its widebody aircraft of choice to build on its success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership as Vietjet expands its reach.”

Vietjet currently operates a fleet of 115 Airbus A320 Family aircraft and seven A330-300s, all produced by Airbus. In addition to the 40 A330neos now on order, it has 96 A320neo Family aircraft pending delivery.

Airbus’s Broughton site plays a central role in the A330neo programme, with Flintshire-based workers manufacturing and assembling the aircraft wings before they are transported to the final assembly line in Toulouse, France.

The A330neo is capable of flying up to 13,300 kilometres non-stop, and includes the Airspace cabin with enlarged overhead bins, enhanced lighting and modern in-flight entertainment systems.

The wings for all A330neos are assembled at the Broughton factory.