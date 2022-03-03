Glyndwr University to hold free football course for budding teenage coaches

A free day of football coaching tuition from a Europa Conference League manager is available to budding coaches aged 15 to 16 this Easter, thanks to Wrexham Glyndwr University.

To celebrate Glyndwr’s Degree Football Coaching and the Performance Specialist Degree – anyone aged 15 or 16 is invited to participate in the free one-day course on April 12.

The coaching will be delivered by Chris Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Football and Coaching Science, who has experience of managing in top-level European Competition.

Earlier this season, Chris competed in the UEFA Europa Conference League in his role as manager of Newtown AFC, after the JD Cymru Premier club qualified for Europe under Chris’s guidance last season.

Amber Percy, Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Widening Access Coordinator, who has organised the course said: “We recognise the importance of sport in life – staying active, creating social bonds and helping you to develop your potential.

“If you love football and want to help others develop their interest, skills and talent in any sport then this is a great opportunity for you.

“The course will introduce you to a range of skills for coaching working at a variety of levels including community and performance.”

The course will help;

Develop your coaching and planning skills.

Introduce you to coaching and football science.

Enhance the importance of creating strong relationships within a sport environment.

Promote the benefits of community sport development.

The course will run from 10am to 3pm on April 12, based at Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Sports Hall.

Although this is not a validated programme, learners will gain a certificate of participation from Wrexham Glyndwr University which can be used to show experience within the field and will build CV experience.

There are no entry requirements for this course, but you must be 15 or 16 and living within Wales.

To secure your place on the course, contact Amber Percy on 01978 293342 or email amber.percy@glyndwr.ac.uk