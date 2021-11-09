Garden City Collision: Police appeal for cyclist “who may hold vital information” to come forward

Police have appealed for a cyclist who was on the Blue Bridge between Queensferry and Garden City when a two-vehicle collision took place to come forward.

Four people were taken to hospital following the crash between a minibus and a Mercedes which happened during the early hours of Sunday, October 31.

The car had been involved in a pursuit with police prior to the collision.

In an update on social media, North Wales Police said: “Following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Garden City at around 1.15am on Sunday, October 31st, we are appealing for a pedal cyclist who was seen on the bridge around the time of the incident to contact us.”

“Sergeant Liam Ho of the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘The cyclist may hold vital information that will help our investigation, and I would appeal for them to contact us either by our online live webchat or on 101, quoting reference Z159500”

North Wales Police referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) following a collision.

The watchdog is investigating police involvement prior to the crash.

Officers in a marked North Wales Police vehicle began to pursue a Mercedes that was seen travelling at speed on the A483.

Fifteen minutes into the chase the Mercedes was involved in a crash with the taxi in Garden City.