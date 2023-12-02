Full Circle Security Systems new Connah’s Quay High Street base officially opened
A security system firm has officially opened its new state-of-the-art office and headquarters, breathing new life into a former restaurant on Connah’s Quay High Street.
A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by members of Connah’s Quay Town Council, celebrated the successful seven-month conversion of the Station BBQ Transylvanian restaurant into Full Circle Security Systems’ new hub.
The company has moved onto Connah’s Quay from their former base in Flint. The move illustrates Full Circle’s commitment to growth and innovation, while also bringing a fresh vibrancy to the high street.
Full Circle Security Systems was formed by experienced security professionals with over 20 years’ experience within the electronic security and fire alarm industry.
They install security systems and fire alarm systems in residential and commercial properties across the UK.
Before moving into their new base, extensive work had to be undertaken. The internal parts of the building have been completely remodelled into a stunning open-plan office, boardroom space, and a staff kitchen.
Given the nature of the business, the building bristles with the latest high-tech CCTV systems, which Full Circle engineers install daily, both locally and across the UK.
A huge touchscreen panel on the wall of the office showcases the building’s own high-definition cameras.
Externally, the building has been completely re-rendered. Prior to Full Circle’s acquisition, the rear of the building was a derelict, litter-strewn wasteland. This has been completely transformed into secure parking for staff and visitors.
Speaking to Deeside.com, company director Dan Farrell, who hails from Connah’s Quay, said, “We started off with a shop in Flint but quickly outgrew it as the company has expanded over the past four years.”
“We now have 12 staff onboard and are actively recruiting for more field engineers to join the team.”
“It’s been hard work getting the building up to the standard it is today, but it’s been worth it.”
Alan Manship, Chair of Connah’s Quay Town Council, said the new HQ is “fantastic. We as a town council have got to use this as an example of what can be achieved on our high street.”
“What Dan and his team have done is take a building that was looking very, very tired and turned it into something fantastic.”
“They have given it a new lease of life. The appearance is now amazing, and we’d love to see other businesses do something similar.”
Connah Quay, Wepre Councillor Roz Mansell said she was “delighted to see Full Circle transform the shop on the high street.
She said, ‘The landscape of high streets has been changing for many years, as big supermarkets and online shopping draw people away from more traditional shops.”
“Challenges were heightened by the pandemic, and the traditional model of a retail-led high street no longer reflects consumer habits.”
“To regenerate high streets, there is a need for more diverse businesses to follow the example of Full Circle and consider former retail spaces for their businesses.”
“Well done to Dan and his team.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News