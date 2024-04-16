Fresh bid to turn a chapel in Buckley into eight new homes

A fresh bid has been made to gain approval for plans to turn a chapel in Buckley into eight new homes.

An application was first submitted in March last year to convert Bistre Methodist Chapel, on Spon Green, into six flats and two houses.

Permission was refused by Flintshire Council’s planning department the following month due to environmental concerns.

The local authority said the development would put pressure on the area’s sewerage system, leading to an increase in phosphate levels.

The site lies within the catchment of the River Dee and Bala Lake Special Area of Conservation.

Buckley wastewater treatment works was yet to have its phosphate permits reviewed by Natural Resources Wales, so officials rejected the scheme.

New proposals have now been entered by development company Croston Homes to try and gain the council’s backing.

Other issues the firm will have to overcome include concerns over a lack of amenity space for the two houses.

In a report on the original application, planning officer Jenni Perkins said: “Concern is raised in regard to the amenity space afforded to houses one and two.

“Guidance advises that for single-bedroom dwellings, a minimum guideline of 30 square metres should be applied, rising to a guideline of 70 square metres for a three or more-bedroom dwelling.

“In this case, the 25 square metre allocated spaces fall significantly short of guidelines.

“Additionally, the proposed garden areas are located between the rear of houses one and two and the flank wall of the adjacent dwelling.

“The area would be enclosed on two sides by walls and likely be shaded for most of the day owing to the path of travel taken by the sun from its rising in the east and setting in the west.”

A decision will be made by the council on the latest proposals at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).