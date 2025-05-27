Free play sessions return across Flintshire this half-term

Flintshire County Council’s Play Development Team is delivering free community play activities across the county during the May half-term, with sessions planned in five locations.

Play sessions will take place in Penyffordd (Holywell), Mostyn – Maes Pennant, Buckley – Princess Avenue, Holway – Meadowbank and Mold – Parkfields. Some will run in the morning and others in the afternoon, with snacks provided on site.

The Play Development Team, traditionally known for running a county-wide summer playscheme across more than 40 sites, has expanded its provision over the past two years to include year-round support for schools and communities.

Councillor Mared Eastwood, Cabinet member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, said:

“Flintshire is proud to lead the way in supporting play. Our Play Development Team works tirelessly all year round to create opportunities that allow children to explore, imagine and thrive through play.

“Play is a crucial part of a child’s development, but also a vital necessity to their everyday life, so it’s important they are given these opportunities in safe spaces across the county. We are committed to ensuring that every child in Flintshire has the chance to play safely and freely in their community.”

The council said play offers a range of benefits for children, including emotional wellbeing, social development, physical health and cognitive growth.

As part of its broader work, the team has launched the ‘Loose Lunchtimes’ initiative in Flintshire schools. The scheme encourages creative and collaborative play through the use of loose parts, including items like tyres, guttering and fabric, allowing children to engage in open-ended play and teamwork.

Further information on current and upcoming play opportunities in Flintshire is available through the council’s official channels.