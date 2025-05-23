Four metre knife dragon created by Coleg Cambria students roars into life

A weapons awareness campaign roared into life following the construction of a four-metre knife dragon.

After almost four years of hard work by lecturer John Freeman and students, the hand-crafted statue of a dragon protecting a small child has taken its place outside Coleg Cambria’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham.

Built in partnership with Wrexham County Borough Council and North Wales Police, the first phase of the project is finished.

The task now will be to raise the plinth of Welsh stone slate to form a castle alongside a “river of knives”, due for completion in November.

At night the dragon will be lit up in red, white and green colours, a symbol of Wales and a reminder of the devastating impact weapons crime can have on communities.

“It has taken many days and weeks of dedication, with the amazing support and skill of our learners, to bring the sculpture to life,” said John.

“The staff have playfully named the dragon ‘JohnFree’ as I’ve spent every hour I haven’t been lecturing in the workshop, safely shaping a range of confiscated weapons including kitchen knives, samurai swords, knuckle dusters and bayonets and welding them onto steel frames to form the main body and head.

“The wings are made from wire mesh and strips, and took a long time to complete, but it’s all finally done.

“We are so happy with how it looks, almost identical to the model I had initially designed, and glad it will represent such an important cause.”

Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road

Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road, added: “The finished article is quite breathtaking, it will be a beacon not only for knife awareness but also for the talent and skill of the students who played their part in its construction, which all took place with health and safety the number one priority.

“The sculpture will stand proudly here at Bersham Road, a symbol for generations to come constructed entirely from weapons North Wales Police had collected via amnesty or confiscation.

“Several thousand have been used for the knife dragon and it is quite staggering when you reflect on that, but what a powerful message this now sends out.”

District Inspector for Wrexham City Rhodri Ifans said while knife crime offences remain thankfully low in Wrexham, it is important “for us all to act to drive them down still further”.

“Knives are dangerous and there is no place for them on our streets. Every incident involving a knife has consequences for all those involved, and so this is an issue we take extremely seriously,” he said.

“As such, it is particularly important we can create opportunities to highlight knife crime and what we can do to prevent it.

“We all have a responsibility to educate anyone who may think it acceptable to carry a knife and the Knife Dragon offers a way in which we can work with our partners on a project that just might prevent another tragedy.

“Made with weapons we have seized from our own streets; they will never again be in position to harm anyone.

“By working with our partners, we will continue to educate, enforce, and act on any information given to us to bring those involved in this type of offending to justice.”

Lead Member for Partnership and Community Safety at Wrexham County Borough Council, Cllr Paul Roberts, added: “This striking Knife Dragon will serve as a reminder to the devastating impact that knife crime and serious violence can have on local communities and families.

“Following on from the Knife Angel’s visit to Wrexham in October 2022, with thanks to the staff and students at Coleg Cambria on its construction, the Knife Dragon will provide a permanent focus point to the partnership working and education around keeping knife crime low in Wrexham.”

For the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk.

If you have concerns about knife crime, call North Wales Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, visit www.fearless.org/en/give-info.