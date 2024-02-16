Football Association of Wales announces historic £6m investment in JD Cymru Premier

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced an investment of over £6 million into the JD Cymru Premier.

This funding, the largest single investment in the league’s 32-year history, aims to dramatically transform and elevate the stature of Wales’ top-flight league by the end of the 2026/27 season.

The FAW said the investment for the development of the league is available now until the end of the 2026/27 season.

In December 2023, the FAW appointed Jack Sharp as Head of Domestic Leagues which was the first step in the implementation of the JD Cymru Premier strategy that is based on consultations with key stakeholders including clubs, supporters and media.

This funding provides the foundations of delivering this strategy and is a key element prior to the timelines being publicly launched in the coming months.

Jack Sharp, FAW Head of Domestic Leagues, said: “It is fantastic to be able to bring this level of investment into the JD Cymru Premier, to start creating stronger outcomes for the league and our clubs who have been fundamental in this process.

“These funds will allow us to build the profile, quality, and structure of our game on and off the field, to help raise collective standards and connections with local communities.

“Over the next four years, it is vitally important that we work towards developing a high performing league, with a clear identity, that the country can connect to and be proud of the JD Cymru Premier and the domestic football pyramid.

“Since I have started my role at the FAW, the level of work that has already gone on behind the scenes towards formulating the strategy has been clear to see and everyone will see positive changes implemented very soon.”

Noel Mooney, FAW CEO, said: “A huge amount of work has gone into the consultation process of formulating the JD Cymru Premier strategy. We are very excited to reveal our timelines for fundamental change to raise the profile of our top-flight league.

“This is significant funding and the biggest commitment to the JD Cymru Premier in its 32-year history. Football is the number one interest sport in Cymru and the FAW wants to make the JD Cymru Premier a key pillar in this.”

[Photo NCM media]

