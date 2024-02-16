Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th Feb 2024

Football Association of Wales announces historic £6m investment in JD Cymru Premier

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced an investment of over £6 million into the JD Cymru Premier.

This funding, the largest single investment in the league’s 32-year history, aims to dramatically transform and elevate the stature of Wales’ top-flight league by the end of the 2026/27 season.

The FAW said the investment for the development of the league is available now until the end of the  2026/27 season. 

In December 2023, the FAW appointed Jack Sharp as Head of Domestic Leagues which was the first step in the implementation of the JD Cymru Premier strategy that is based on consultations with key stakeholders including clubs, supporters and media.  

This funding provides the foundations of delivering this strategy and is a key element prior to the timelines being publicly launched in the coming months.  

Jack Sharp, FAW Head of Domestic Leagues, said: “It is fantastic to be able to bring  this level of investment into the JD Cymru Premier, to start creating stronger outcomes  for the league and our clubs who have been fundamental in this process.  

“These funds will allow us to build the profile, quality, and structure of our game on  and off the field, to help raise collective standards and connections with local  communities.  

“Over the next four years, it is vitally important that we work towards developing a high performing league, with a clear identity, that the country can connect to and be proud  of the JD Cymru Premier and the domestic football pyramid. 

“Since I have started my role at the FAW, the level of work that has already gone on  behind the scenes towards formulating the strategy has been clear to see and  everyone will see positive changes implemented very soon.” 

Noel Mooney, FAW CEO, said: “A huge amount of work has gone into the consultation  process of formulating the JD Cymru Premier strategy. We are very excited to reveal  our timelines for fundamental change to raise the profile of our top-flight league.  

“This is significant funding and the biggest commitment to the JD Cymru Premier in its  32-year history. Football is the number one interest sport in Cymru and the FAW wants  to make the JD Cymru Premier a key pillar in this.” 

[Photo NCM media]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Tata Steel job threat sparks union ballot for industrial action across all UK sites
  • Residents on new Duttons Fields estate warned about suspicious activity
  • Flintshire: Dilapidated wooden chapel could be turned into house under new proposals

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Tata Steel job threat sparks union ballot for industrial action across all UK sites

    News

    Residents on new Duttons Fields estate warned about suspicious activity

    News

    Flintshire: Dilapidated wooden chapel could be turned into house under new proposals

    News

    Dump truck smashes through fence in Holywell School vandalism incident

    News

    Weather warning issued with heavy rainfall forecast over weekend

    News

    Celebrity Pilgrims set off from Flint Castle on spiritual journey across North Wales

    News

    Plans for six “upmarket” log cabins at a caravan park in Holywell lodged with council

    News

    North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Supports Shelby’s Place in Buckley Shopping Centre

    News

    Tax credits recipients to receive Cost of Living Payment from today

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn