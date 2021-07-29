Flintshire events equipment company enters farm-based wedding venue plans

A Flintshire events equipment supplier has entered plans to create a farm-based wedding venue.

The proposals for a marquee on land at Clawdd Offa Farm in Penyffordd have been submitted by Tents and Events Ltd.

The owners of the business said it had been severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are now looking to establish a licensed outdoor wedding venue to comply with current social distancing guidelines.

Other functions such as networking events, corporate away days,

parties, funerals and memorials could also be held there.

In a planning statement put forward to Flintshire Council, representatives for the company said: “This business has been seriously impacted by Covid-19 and its future will be determined by adapting to the future needs within the events and hospitality sector.

“As a leading supplier to the events industry in Wales this company wants to lead the changes and adapt to the challenges needed to survive.

“A permanent structure would offer a major opportunity to showcase best practice and demonstrate to clients the ability to adapt to a very changing market.

“Due to the massive investment costs with this project with new compliant toilets, catering facilities and structures required as well as some minor landscaping and access changes to the site the viability of this proposal needs a long-term plan.

“It is not viable to build this structure as currently for each event on site as the one off set up costs are prohibitive.”

Under the proposals, wedding services would be held in a wooden pergola with space for up to 25 guests.

Additional capacity would be provided by a further temporary structure in the event of bad weather.

Toilet facilities and on-site catering would also be available with hand sanitisation stations around the venue.

The site already has permission for use as a holiday business and is also home to warehouses and offices used by the events company.

Representatives for the firm added: “It will take time to build up trade after the crisis and adapt to not only social distancing implications but also people willingness and confidence to interact at these types of functions.

“This venture will not only offer a diversification to the marquee business, but potentially secure at least ten jobs.”





Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).