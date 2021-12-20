Flintshire village pub enters glamping plans in bid to boost viability

Glamping accommodation could be created next to a Flintshire pub in order to boost its viability.

An application has been entered to put four shepherd’s huts on land near the White Lion in Glan-yr-Afon, near Llanasa.

It would also result in the renovation of the mid-19th century pub and an existing garage block being redeveloped into a two-bedroom holiday let.

The pub was most recently run by Christopher and Hannah Mellor before it closed last year after the business was impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

It has now been taken on by their son Will who is hoping to bring the pub back into use and make it more sustainable by adding holiday accommodation.

In a statement submitted to Flintshire Council, a consultant acting on his behalf said: “The proposal includes the renovation, alteration and extension of the White Lion public house to improve access, new facilities, and improved owners’ accommodation.

“This includes for the reconstruction of the adjacent garage block and outhouses to provide for a two-bedroom holiday let, the provision of four moveable ‘shepherd’s huts’ for holiday letting and resurfacing the existing access road.

“The alterations to the public house comprise the rebuilding of an existing lean-to ‘conservatory’ to the northern side of the building which will provide an improved dining experience for patrons.

“The proposals will enhance the setting of the public house, considered to be a local historic interest, through the improvement of the landscape within the site.

“The addition of the bespoke shepherd’s huts within the grounds will add an appropriate diversification to the existing leisure offer of the public house.

“The public house, currently not in use and somewhat neglected, allows for a sustainable and economic re-use of the building, with little change.”

Comments are being invited on the proposals via the local authority’s website with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).