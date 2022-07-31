Flintshire students experience cultural feast at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

Listen to this article

Students from a Flintshire high school had a chance to experience cultures from around the world on a trip to the 2022 Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

Mared Owen, Welsh teacher at Ysgol Treffynnon, invited twenty year 9 students to the event’s International Youth Day as a reward for their excellent behaviour and attitude to learning over the last year.

The students participated in music and dance activities including TikTok dance workshops on the live stage, where they were able to showcase their best dance moves.

Several students also ventured into the International Pavilion to watch the Acapella competition with contestants from Wales, England, and America to name just a few.

Miss Owen said: “The purpose of the trip was for the students to experience other cultures first hand through expressive arts rather than in a RE or geography lesson.”

“It was also a chance for them to see talents from around the world perform on the stage of the International Pavilion, something some of these students had never experienced before, as well as gaining an insight into some of Wales’s oldest traditions.”

“It has been a hugely positive and memorable experience and one that really helps to increase students’ awareness of global citizenship and culture.”

“It was also a great opportunity for our students to meet students from other schools attending the event. They mingled over lunch and seemed to enjoy each other’s company, which was so lovely to see.”

“The students were so well behaved and were a delight to take out for the day, they are a credit to the school and their families. They all had a great time and were excited to get home to share their stories and experiences.

“I’m hoping the next step for our students is to attend the Eisteddfod Yr Urdd and, who knows, we might even have some competitors!”