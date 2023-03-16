Flintshire Schools trip gives students a taste of “the Big Apple”
Nearly 30 students from Argoed High School had an unforgettable half-term experience as they spent five days sightseeing in New York City.
The group, made up of GCSE drama students and year 11 students who participated in the school’s production of Matilda, embarked on a whirlwind tour of the city’s most famous landmarks.
The students’ packed itinerary included an evening visit to Times Square, a ferry ride to see the Statue of Liberty, exploring Brooklyn Bridge and the Financial District, visiting the 9/11 Memorial Museum, ice skating in Central Park, and taking in the spectacular views from the Top of the Rock observatory.
The group also enjoyed a meal at Ellen’s Stardust Diner and attended a theatre performance of Moulin Rouge on Broadway.
Stephanie Pritchard, head of expressive arts at Argoed High School, organised the New York trip for the second time and was accompanied by three other staff members.
Ms Pritchard praised the students, saying, “I cannot commend the students enough for their impeccable and mature behaviour throughout the entire trip. It was a joy to take them, and something we will all remember forever!”
Lily Middleton, head girl, shared her enthusiasm for the trip, saying, “It was an amazing experience!
After lockdown, it was a great way to have fun with friends and teachers.
We saw a myriad of breath-taking landmarks; however, my favourite activity was watching the Jukebox Musical – Moulin Rouge; it was phenomenal!”
Argoed High School students can look forward to several more exciting department trips in the coming months.
These include an immersive theatre production of ‘The Great Gatsby’ in Mold, a London overnight trip to see the musicals Frozen and Hamilton, a backstage tour of the National Theatre, and an outdoor theatre experience in Chester’s Grosvenor Park to see ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News