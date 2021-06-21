Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 21st Jun 2021

Flintshire Police warning after increase in reports of dodgy TVs being sold out of vehicles in car parks

Members of the public are being urged not to buy televisions or mobile phones from people selling them out of vehicles in car parks.

North Flintshire Police said there has been an increase in reports of rogue traders trying to sell goods in this way which have later found to be broken.

It’s often claimed that items are new and “surplus stock.”

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said: “We are having increased reports of items, televisions or mobile phones, being sold out of vehicles in car parks throughout North Wales at discount prices.

“These items are later found to be broken or not what was sold to them.”

“We would encourage anyone who is approached by such persons and suspect they are trying to sell stolen or misrepresented goods.”

“But more importantly, and the purpose of this post, we don’t want anybody to be taken advantage of and be conned into buying items that aren’t what they seem.”

Any information about rogue traders can be reported via the police website.

https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat or by calling 101.

You can also call anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.



