Flintshire North Police respond to 53 incidents in 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, Flintshire North Police dealt with 53 incidents, including seven emergencies (P0) that required immediate attention.

Among the notable events was an altercation outside the Wetherspoons in Shotton, resulting in one person being taken into custody.

The police are seeking any witnesses to this incident and encourage anyone with information to contact 101, quoting reference Q081146.

In another incident, damage to a property on Golftyn Lane next to Spar was reported this morning.

Officers are calling for any witnesses who might have observed suspicious activity overnight to come forward with information, referencing Q081200.

The majority of the P0 calls were related to concerns about individuals in mental health crises.

Flintshire North Police emphasised their capability to provide immediate safeguarding through measures like Section 136, which allows them to ensure the safety of individuals in distress.

PC 3604 highlighted the ongoing implementation of the Right Care Right Person (RCRP) initiative.

This aims to reduce the demand on police services by ensuring that vulnerable individuals receive the appropriate care from the correct emergency services.

“While we are working towards the full implementation of RCRP, we remain committed to responding to any immediate threats to life,” said PC 3604.

To contact North Wales Police click here: https://www.northwales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/