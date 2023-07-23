Flintshire mums launch ‘In The Playroom’ website, a summer haven for kids
Two enterprising mums from Flintshire have launched a vibrant online hub designed to keep children entertained throughout the summer holidays without breaking the bank.
Created by Anna Marikar and Luciana Oliveira, intheplayroom.co.uk is rapidly becoming a go-to resource for parents seeking engaging and creative ways to spend quality time with their children.
The website boasts an extensive collection of recycled crafts, free printable activities, and fun-filled activities that captivate young minds.
Anna and Luciana say they are “thrilled to be offering a platform that encourages kids to explore their creativity while keeping parents worry-free about the expenses.”
As local Flintshire mums themselves, they understand the importance of affordable yet enjoyable entertainment options for families.
Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. ‘In The Playroom’ has been rated the number 2 parenting blog in the UK, with a dedicated community of 100,000 monthly page views on their website alone.
The website offers a diverse range of ideas and activities that cater to all interests and age groups.
From crafting a paper cactus or making lavender playdough for bath time, to printable coloring pages featuring beloved characters like Sonic and Mario, there is something for everyone.
The site even combines learning and play with activities like gummy bear science experiments and free printable number playdough mats.
Anna and Luciana said: “In The Playroom continues to inspire families across North Wales and beyond, offering a wealth of engaging activities and ideas to keep children entertained during the summer holidays.”
“As a community-driven initiative led by local Flintshire mums, In The Playroom invites parents to visit their website at intheplayroom.co.uk and discover a world of creativity that guarantees hours of joyful play.”
Click intheplayroom.co.uk to visit the site.
