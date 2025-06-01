Flintshire MS backs Welsh Government plan to cut small shop business rates

Local Member of the Senedd, Hannah Blythyn, has welcomed new Welsh Government proposals that could reduce business rates for around 13,000 smaller shops across Wales.

The draft plans, now open for public consultation, propose reduced rates for retail properties with a rateable value under £51,000.

The aim is to ease pressure on independent businesses and help high streets compete more fairly with online retailers.

“This is a big opportunity to re-balance the scales in favour of our high streets in the face of the challenge of large online retailers,” said Hannah Blythyn MS.

“Smaller independent shops are at the heart of our communities, and these proposed changes could make a real difference. As someone who regularly supports our local businesses, I am keen to see them not simply survive but thrive – especially when under increased pressure from online retailers.”

The 12-week consultation began on 20 May and runs until 12 August 2025. If approved, the new rates would come into force on 1 April 2026, with final figures to be confirmed in the 2026–27 Welsh Government budget.

While some larger retailers with a rateable value over £100,000 could see a small increase, the proposals state that essential services such as schools and hospitals would be protected.

The changes are part of the Welsh Government’s Retail Action Plan and its wider goals to create more vibrant, resilient town centres.

Hannah Blythyn is urging business owners and residents in Flintshire to take part in the consultation and share their views.

The consultation can be accessed at: https://www.gov.wales/node/68251/respond-online

For support with responding, residents can also contact her office by emailing [email protected] or calling 01352 753464.