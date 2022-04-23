Flintshire: Listed Georgian era pub and town centre tapas bar go on market

A Flintshire town centre pub that dates back to the 18th century and a tapas & wine bar in Mold which has been under the same ownership for more than 30 years have both gone on the market.

The Red Lion Hotel in Holywell sits in a prominent high street position surrounded by other established retail and hospitality outlets.

The property is a Grade II listed building and comprises of three storeys with window painted brick front with a slate roof.

It reputedly dates back to 1750 and offers original features, open plan trade area and spacious owner accommodation.

CADW – the historic environment service of the Welsh Government says the pub has listed status for “its preserved town centre late-Georgian front.”

The freehold is being advertised for £250,000.

A well-established Mold town centre wine and tapas bar is also on the market.

Y Delyn is located on King Street, just off the high street in Mold has been under the same ownership for over 30 years

The mid-terrace period property is compromised of an entrance vestibule which leads to the ‘L’ shaped bar area with exposed brickwork walls, loose and fixed seating for 40, tiled flooring throughout.

“The bar area offers unique décor and a rustic, cosy setting throughout.”

There is a trade kitchen and an extension of the property features an outbuilding which includes additional tables and chairs.

The first-floor restaurant is split into two sections divided by an archway.

Seating for approximately 40 covers and offers ‘Middle Eastern/North African themes.’

The owner’s accommodation is located on the second floor and comprises of three rooms that are currently unused “but ideal for conversion to owners or rental accommodation.” The agent state.

Offers of over £400,000 are invited for the Freehold.

Both properties have been brought to market but licensed property agent Sidney Phillips, more here: