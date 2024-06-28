Flintshire homebuilder secures 12th consecutive health and safety award

Ewloe-based Anwyl Homes has continued its impressive streak of safety excellence by winning its 12th consecutive President’s Award at the annual RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.

The accolade, reserved for companies that have secured more than ten consecutive Gold Awards, highlights Anwyl Homes’ commitment to maintaining high safety standards.

The most recent award recognises the company’s health and safety performance in 2023.

The RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) Awards are renowned globally, attracting nearly 2,000 entries each year from over 50 countries and reaching more than seven million employees.

These awards honour organisations for their dedication to health and safety, making Anwyl’s achievement particularly significant.

Mathew Harrison, Group HSE Director at Anwyl Homes, expressed his pride in the company’s accomplishment: “This year we have managed to achieve our 12th consecutive Gold RoSPA award.”

“This is a huge achievement and highlights the high standard of health and safety that we set at Anwyl.”

“I’d like to thank all departments for their ongoing commitment and congratulate them on the team effort it takes to retain the prestigious President’s Award.”

The RoSPA Awards organisers noted the broader impact of such achievements: “By earning a RoSPA Award, organisations not only receive recognition for their accomplishments but also become part of a legacy that values dedication to high safety standards, the well-being of individuals, and signifies a commitment to excellence.”

Anwyl Homes builds approximately 800 new homes annually across 19 active sites.

The company operates through two regional divisions: Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, based at St David’s Park in Ewloe, which serves Cheshire, North Wales, Shropshire, and Staffordshire; and Anwyl Homes Lancashire, based at Buckshaw Village in Chorley, which covers Lancashire and parts of Greater Manchester, Merseyside, and Cheshire.

Employing around 250 people directly, Anwyl Homes also works with hundreds of subcontractors and suppliers, further emphasising its role as a significant employer and contributor to the local economy.