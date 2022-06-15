Flintshire gang members amongst 13 sentenced to total of 110 years for huge drug operation in region

Thirteen members of a drug gang – most of them from Flintshire – have been sentenced to a total of nearly 110 years having pleaded guilty to their part in the large-scale supply and distribution of cocaine and cannabis into North Wales from Merseyside.

Officers from North Wales Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit undertook a covert investigation codenamed ‘Blue Cobalt’ into a conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs into the force area between 1st December 2019 and 27th April 2021.

This followed the National Crime Agency’s Operation Venetic, which relates to Encrypted mobile phones.

Commonly referred to as ‘Encrochat’, criminals use encrypted mobile devices to adopt and hide behind code names or ‘handles’.

Messages recovered from an encrypted messaging service revealed the sheer volume of drugs that were being sourced and sold by separate and distinct criminal groups, as they effectively combined to become a formidable force operating as a drugs consortium bringing Class A and Class B drugs onto the streets of North Wales.

The investigation centred on Daniel Crossley, a resident of the Rhuddlan area, who sourced Cocaine and Cannabis, and facilitated supply to the Tommy Davies Organised Crime Group (OCG) in Flintshire.

Despite serving time in prison, Davies stayed in regular contact with members of his OCG.

Davies used both legitimate phones and devices which had been smuggled into prison.

He had trusted members of his OCG who managed the day to day running of the criminal network, including his mother Dawn Davies, brother Liam and Sophie Roberts.

Arrangements would be made so that either the drugs would be collected in Merseyside, where a North Wales courier would travel and meet in specific locations, or the Merseyside Courier (Robert Wood and on occasion Darren Nelson) travelled to North Wales and met for an exchange of cash and or drugs to take place.

Dawn and Sophie would receive almost daily instructions from Thomas Davies in relation to the collection of drug debts, management of finances and drug deliveries into Holywell.

Dawn Davies was assisted by Michael Munnelly, who acted as a debt collector on behalf of the OCG, and a network of individuals who would either sub deal or street deal in the Holywell area.

Speaking after sentencing, DS Tony Underhill of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit said: ‘Today’s sentences are the result of a painstaking covert operation by a team of dedicated and hardworking officers, following information received from the National Crime Agency.

‘The scale and sophistication of the operation run by these Organised Crime Gangs cannot be under emphasized, and the disruption of their business across our force region was a major victory in the war against drugs.

‘We are, as ever indebted to the close working partnership we enjoy with our colleagues from Merseyside Police, and criminals should be under no illusion that we will continue to work across borders to bring them to justice.

‘We are committed to making north Wales the safest place in the UK, and today’s sentences go some way towards that goal.’

Robert Wood, 58 of Stamfordham Drive Liverpool pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to supply, Conspiracy to launder money and Possession with intent to supply MDMA. He was sentenced to 9 years 11 months.

Darren Nelson, 32 of Whitfield Road Liverpool pleaded guilty to eight counts of conspiracy to supply Class A and B Drugs as well as Conspiracy to launder money. He was jailed for 15 years and 9 months.

Thomas Davies 26, of Glan Y Don, Greenfield was jailed for 11 years 8 months for Conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Dawn Davies 47, of Nant Y Coed Holywell was jailed for 9 years 6 months for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Sophie Louise Roberts 26, of The Close, Greenfield was sentenced to 10 years 4 months for Conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Michael Munnelly, 39 of Pant y Wacco, Lloc was jailed for 8 years 3 months for Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Thomas Aaron Wilson, 31 from Cilgant Yr Hen Ysgol, Greenfield received an 8 years 3 months sentence for Conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Dayle Owens, 31 of River view, New Brighton Rd, Bagillt was jailed for 8 years for Conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs

Charlie McEvily 24, from Ffordd Pennant, Mostyn received 2 years 9 months for being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs and a further 6 months for a breach of a precious offence.

Matthew David Forrester 27, of Rhodfa Wenlo, Greenfield received 3 years 2 months for being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs

Peter Beecham, 38 from St Brides Rd, Egremont, Merseyside admitted Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for 5 years 3 months.

Liam Davies 22, Pen y Maes, Holywell was sentenced to 6 years 9 months for Conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Daniel Jerome Crossley, 36 of Frances Avenue Rhyl pleaded to Conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs and received 10 years.

Another defendant will be sentenced at a later date.