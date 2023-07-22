Flintshire fitness studio raises over £250 in just 2 hours in aid of Help for Heroes

JS-PT Health Studio, based in Connah’s Quay and Mold, set an ambitious charity challenge for their clients, and they went the extra mile – quite literally. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The challenge, initially put forth by Help for Heroes for individuals to walk or run 150 miles over a month, was completed in a 2-hour window by the fitness studio’s clients. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In an impressive display of team spirit and community strength, clients of both studios collectively walked and ran over 194 miles in two hours. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Each mile required participants to carry a weight, whether they walked or ran. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The result of this extraordinary team effort was raising over £250 for Help for Heroes, all achieved in a 2-hour event on a Saturday morning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jack Sullivan, owner of JS-PT Health Studio, spoke highly of the commitment shown by his clients. “Our clients step up and get the challenge done no matter what we put in front of them,” Jack said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With an Army background himself and other team members and clients also being ex-Army, the cause held special significance to the team. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event emphasised the power of collective effort. Jack highlighted, “150 miles in 2 hours is absolutely huge. 198 miles between a group is made easier by everyone playing their part in whatever amount.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to the Help for Heroes challenge, JS-PT Health Studio has raised over £14,000 for charities, causes, and people, including the Welsh Air Ambulance and local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the latest challenge, the total raised is now £350. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jack believes the studio’s approach to instilling the importance of the basics in their clients was crucial to the success of the challenge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event was a vivid reminder that even the small actions we deem insignificant can contribute greatly to a bigger goal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

