Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 22nd Jul 2023

Flintshire fitness studio raises over £250 in just 2 hours in aid of Help for Heroes

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

JS-PT Health Studio, based in Connah’s Quay and Mold, set an ambitious charity challenge for their clients, and they went the extra mile – quite literally. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The challenge, initially put forth by Help for Heroes for individuals to walk or run 150 miles over a month, was completed in a 2-hour window by the fitness studio’s clients. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In an impressive display of team spirit and community strength, clients of both studios collectively walked and ran over 194 miles in two hours. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Each mile required participants to carry a weight, whether they walked or ran. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The result of this extraordinary team effort was raising over £250 for Help for Heroes, all achieved in a 2-hour event on a Saturday morning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jack Sullivan, owner of JS-PT Health Studio, spoke highly of the commitment shown by his clients. “Our clients step up and get the challenge done no matter what we put in front of them,” Jack said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With an Army background himself and other team members and clients also being ex-Army, the cause held special significance to the team. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event emphasised the power of collective effort. Jack highlighted, “150 miles in 2 hours is absolutely huge. 198 miles between a group is made easier by everyone playing their part in whatever amount.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to the Help for Heroes challenge, JS-PT Health Studio has raised over £14,000 for charities, causes, and people, including the Welsh Air Ambulance and local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the latest challenge, the total raised is now £350. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jack believes the studio’s approach to instilling the importance of the basics in their clients was crucial to the success of the challenge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event was a vivid reminder that even the small actions we deem insignificant can contribute greatly to a bigger goal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Is Flintshire Council wasting taxpayer money on excessive heating? Connah’s Quay councillor raises concerns
  • Four Flintshire roads could see speed limits raised above 30mph
  • Tiny new addition at Chester Zoo: Meet Paolo, the Southern Pudu Fawn

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Is Flintshire Council wasting taxpayer money on excessive heating? Connah’s Quay councillor raises concerns

    News

    Four Flintshire roads could see speed limits raised above 30mph

    News

    Tiny new addition at Chester Zoo: Meet Paolo, the Southern Pudu Fawn

    News

    Deeside Waste to Fuel Plant scheme among five new projects to join North Wales Growth Deal

    News

    Deeside pet store opens indoor doggy play park

    News

    BelugaXL: Sixth and final ‘gentle giant’ takes to the skies for the first time

    News

    Flint Town Council becomes first in Flintshire to be recognised as a No Zero Hours Contracts Employer

    News

    Wales international match confirmed for STōK Racecourse Stadium in October

    News

    He’s done it! Flintshire’s Sean Conway completes 102 iron-distance triathlons in 102 days

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn