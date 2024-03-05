Flintshire fire sparks tumble dryer safety alert from North Wales Fire Service

In the wake of a fire caused by a tumble dryer in Flintshire over the weekend, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued an appeal to homeowners, emphasising the critical importance of white goods safety.

The fire service was called to a property in Buckley just after 7.30pm on Sunday, March 3.

The fire, involving a tumble dryer resulted in interior and exterior fire damage and 100% smoke damage.

Crews from Buckley, Deeside and Mold attended the scene.

The incident, and a second similar one in Ruthin fortunately resulted in no injuries.

The fire service has highlighted the potential dangers associated with household appliances such as tumble dryers when not used or maintained properly.

Several precautionary measures are recommended to ensure the safe use of these essential devices.

Among these measures are the adherence to manufacturer instructions, the importance of registering appliances for updates on any faults or recalls, and the necessity of a working smoke alarm in every home.

Don’t overload plug sockets – the high wattage for a tumble dryer means that it needs its own 13-amp socket. Keep an eye out for any scorching or burn marks, including checking any visible electrical wires.

Don’t leave appliances unattended – don’t turn the tumble dryer on before you leave the house or go to bed. Tumble dryers contain powerful motors with fast moving parts that can get very hot.

Keep your dryer well ventilated, make sure the vent pipe is kink free and not blocked or crushed in any way.

Always clean out the filter after using your tumble dryer.

Always allow each drying programme, including the ‘cool down cycle’, to complete fully before emptying the machine. If you stop the machine mid cycle, the clothing will still be hot.

Don’t ignore the warning signs – if you can smell burning or clothes feel hotter at the end of the cycle, stop using your appliance and have it checked out by a professional.