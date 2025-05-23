Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 23rd May 2025

Flintshire: Fantastic news’ that riding centre closure threat lifted

A much-loved special riding centre serving Clwyd looks to have the threat of closure lifted following a huge fundraising effort.

Clwyd Special Riding Centre in Llanfynydd, Flintshire, faced closure by the end of the month unless it raised £340,000 to ensure a more sustainable future.

Frantic fundraising efforts in the past few months have seen the centre hit its initial target, although fundraising is continuing.

On a visit to show support for the centre, Plaid Cymru MS Llyr Gruffydd said:

“The work that’s been done here over the decades has been invaluable for so many people, with up to 100 riders using the centre each week. It was great to hear that the centre is looking to build accommodation for 18 people with a wide variety of needs.

 “It was also good to learn about the variety of support provided, such as hypotherapy and the way the centre is changing people’s lives through horse riding, both in terms of physical and mental health.”
Mr Gruffydd added: “I know the centre has been under something of a financial cloud of late so it was important for me to visit to show my support and it’s fantastic news that the threat of closure appears to have now passed and the centre can look forward to a brighter future.”

