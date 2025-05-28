Flintshire Council praised for innovative period poverty support

Free period products are now available in more public spaces than ever across Wales.

As part of the Welsh Government’s £3.2m Period Dignity fund, essential and free period products can be accessed in every school and college across Wales.

Hundreds of public spaces, including libraries and leisure centres, along with food banks, sports clubs and youth hubs also provide free period products.

The Welsh Government has a target to eradicate period poverty by 2027.

Flintshire Council has been hailed as a standout success for its work in providing access to period products.

Its innovative ‘Reusable Period Product Parties’ offer not just free reusable period cup kits, pad kits and period pants, but also create welcoming spaces for open conversations about menstrual health.

Their Community Sports Development Team has taken this further by including period products in first aid kits during outdoor activities and events.

Flintshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, Councillor Mared Eastwood, said: ‘Holding Reusable Period Product Parties across Libraries and Leisure centres has helped to raise awareness and educate the community on reusable products including a more sustainable alternative to disposable options.

“Switching to reusable products can support individuals in reducing their environmental impact. Over five hundred free reusable period pad kits, period pants kits and period cup kits have been distributed through these events with many period positive conversations.

“The Reusable Period Parties have been such a success they are to be held on a regular basis.

“The Community Sports Development Team are committed to supporting menstrual health and have taken innovative approaches to do so, encouraging individuals to seek help when needed.”

“Period products are essential items and should be freely available to everyone who needs them,” said the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt.

“Flintshire’s approach to offering reusable products in public spaces while encouraging open conversations about periods is helping break down stigma.

“I’m especially pleased to see period products becoming available during sporting activities, removing yet another barrier to participation.

“Free period products are now accessible throughout Wales in hundreds of locations. I encourage anyone who needs them to take advantage of this support.”

The Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, added: “Menstrual health is one of the eight priority areas in our Women’s Health Plan.

“We are striving for period equity for all women and girls with access to products, facilities, and healthcare to manage their period and menstrual health.

“By making free period products widely available across Wales, we’re not just addressing period poverty – we’re empowering women to participate fully in life without barriers.

“Flintshire’s innovative approach exemplifies our vision for women’s health – creating environments where women’s needs are recognised and met.”