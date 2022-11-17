Flintshire civil engineering graduate recognised for excellence with industry award

Graduates from Wrexham Glyndwr University are looking to the future after completing their studies and being recognised by leading construction and civil engineering organisations.

Myra Williams, from Caerwys, said she was “surprised, shocked and honoured” to receive the Charted Institute of Building Certificate of Excellence award, presented by Professor Martin Chambers, a past-President of the CIOB, in recognition of her achievement on the BSc (Hons) Construction Management degree programme.

She added: “It was a lot of hard work but I wouldn’t have got there without the hard work of my lecturers as well, really encouraging us to make the best of everything.”

Myra, a technical assistant at Flintshire County Council’s building control department, said the degree was a step towards her goal of becoming a building control officer.

She added that studying part-time alongside a career was “difficult but rewarding”.

“I tell everyone – don’t make a barrier. Whether you’re old, young, male, female, give it a go,” she added.

“Make the best of it and grab every opportunity – especially at Glyndwr!”

Casey Dunn, from Rhuddlan, was presented the Institution of Civil Engineers Wales Undergraduate Prize 2022 by Iain Hayes, Chair of the ICE North Wales Branch, in recognition of his achievements in completing the BSc Civil Engineering Studies programme.

Casey, who works in development control for Welsh Government’s transport department in Llandudno Junction, said he found the course really rewarding, giving him insight into numerous aspects of the field and allowing him to progress in the workplace.

On winning the ICE award, he added: “It feels really good to have won the award. I wasn’t expecting to be nominated but it’s quite nice to have that recognition after all the hard work.”

Both students are set to don cap and gown this week as they attend their graduation ceremony at Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Plas Coch campus.

Louise Duff, Programme Leader for BSc Civil Engineering Studies, and Gareth Carr, Programme Leader for BSc (Hons) Construction Management both congratulated the students on their awards.

She said: “Industry recognition is really important. All built environment programmes at Wrexham Glyndwr University are professionally accredited and we therefore work in partnership with professional bodies, employers and numerous other stakeholders to ensure that all our students gain an informed and rewarding experience in pursuit of their professional career ambitions.

“We’re thrilled that Myra and Casey have done so well in the completion of their studies and we wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

