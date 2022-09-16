Flintshire Citizens Advice issue scam alert over bogus text messages

Listen to this article

Flintshire Citizens Advice has issued a scam alert over bogus text messages being sent to residents.

The message from “Flintshire” contains an online application for the Winter Fuel Scheme and asks for bank details, this is a scam!

The Winter Fuel Scheme allows eligible households to claim a one-off £200 cash payment from their local authority.

The money is to provide support towards paying winter fuel bills.

This is in addition to the winter fuel payment offered by the UK Government.

In Flintshire applications for the Winter Fuel Scheme can only be made through the council via their website when the scheme opens on 26 September 2022.

In a post on social media, Flintshire Citizens Advice warned:

“SCAM ALERT! Have you received a text from “Flintshire” with a link to apply for the Winter Fuel Support Scheme, the link leads to an online application which asks for bank details.”

“If you receive any calls or suspicious texts and emails like this, please report it to Trading Standards.”

“You can only apply for the Winter Fuel Scheme through the Flintshire County Council’s website.”

“The Scheme is set to launch on 26/09/22 and more info will be available soon.”

Winter Fuel Scheme

The payment will be available to all eligible energy customers regardless of how they pay for fuel. This includes payments made on a pre-payment meter, by direct debit, paid quarterly or for those who use off-grid fuel. This scheme is part of a £90m support package to address immediate pressures on living costs.

About the fund

The aim of the Welsh Government fuel support scheme is to reduce the impact of the rising cost of energy and the cost-of-living crisis. We are targeting the scheme to low-income households and extending the number of households who are eligible. We understand the winter months can be the most difficult time of the year. Families shouldn’t have to choose between heating and eating.

Who can apply?

The scheme will be open to households where an applicant is in receipt of one of the qualifying benefits: Income Support

Income Based Job Seekers Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

Working Tax Credits

Child Tax Credits

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Attendance Allowance

Carers Allowance

Contributory Benefits

Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTRS) Applicants must also be responsible for paying the energy bills for the property.

How to apply

Applications can be made via Flintshire County Council website when the scheme opens on 26 September 2022

Read Next