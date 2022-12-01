Flintshire based agency wins Brunel’s SS Great Britain marketing contract

A Flintshire-based agency, founded by Chester Zoo’s former Marketing Director as won a competitive tender to review the marketing strategy for Brunel’s iconic ship the SS Great Britain.

SS Great Britain is a museum ship based at the Great Western Dockyard in Bristol.

She was the largest passenger ship in the world from 1845 to 1854.

She was designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel, for the Great Western Steamship Company’s transatlantic service between Bristol and New York City.

Experience Marketing led by Caroline Sanger-Davies, builds on eight successful years heading up marketing, public relations teams at Chester Zoo.

Since leaving the conservation charity in 2021 clients have included Kew, Bewilderwood, Jodrell Bank, Storyhouse, Cotswold Farm Park, Lewes Castle, and the Bluecoat in Liverpool.

“We’re really excited about this particular project”, said Caroline. “A sign of a solid marketing team is one which regularly stands back to review the effectiveness of their marketing, and we’re delighted the SS Great Britain Trust has put their trust in us and appointed us to undertake this review.”

Joining Caroline to deliver the work is Alison Duckworth of Cheshire-based consultancy Epona Marketing.

Having worked together on a number of visitor-economy briefs, Alison brings extensive tourism and place marketing experience. “Despite unparalleled challenges in recent years, the UK visitor economy sector remains optimistic”, commented Alison.

“There are so many fantastic destinations and attractions, and bringing our collective experience of working with many of them, we’re well placed to offer effective strategic marketing support.”

The brief from the SS Great Britain Trust comes at an important time for the heritage attraction.

“Pre-Covid our visitor figures were on the rise, reflecting the fantastic experience we have in the SS Great Britain,” said Phil Smith, Commercial & Operations Director.

“As we look ahead at creating even more reasons to visit, it’s great to have an external view of our marketing strategy to support us in making the most of the opportunities available to us, both as a charity and as one of the UK’s most well-known visitor attractions.

We’re very much looking forward to the results of working with Caroline and Alison.”

