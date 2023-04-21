Flintshire arrests as police join forces to carry out operation against suspected drug dealers

Police have carried out an operation in connection with a conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs in North Wales and Merseyside. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officers from North Wales Police, Merseyside Police and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) executed 10 search warrants on Wednesday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The raids resulted in the arrest of 8 men and 2 women on suspicion of related offences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Steven Short (58) of Mostyn, Shane McGinn (33) of Flintshire, Steven Robinson (51) of Corwen, Tracey Williams (58) of St Asaph, Lee Taylor (37) of Chester, Colin Land (58) of Caernarfon, Josh James Burden (31) of Liverpool, John Burden (29) of Liverpool, Sean Lomax (50) of Leasowe and Annabelle Kitchen (24) of Sutton Weaver have been charged with offences related to Conspiracy to supply Class A and B Drugs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation in partnership with Merseyside Police and NWROCU. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Detective Inspector Richard Sidney of the force’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit said, “Yesterday’s arrests are part of an ongoing investigation in partnership with Merseyside Police and NWROCU. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our enquiries will remain ongoing.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chief Inspector Emma Parry stated that “Local officers across the force will continue to support initiatives designed to ensure the safety of local residents; we are working hard to make North Wales the safest place in the UK to live, work and visit.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News