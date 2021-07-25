Flint’s Jade Jones misses out on third gold medal following first round defeat in Tokyo

Flint’s Jade Jones chances of making it three gold in three Olympics have been crushed following a first-round defeat in Tokyo this morning.

The two-time gold medalist went to Tokyo 2020 hoping to write history by becoming the first-ever Taekwondo fighter to win three golds.

Any chance of a medal for Jade Jones has now gone after this victory Tatiana Minina – If Alizadeh Zenoorin had made the final then Jade could have gone on to challenge for bronze through repechage – alas not to be .. Paris 2024? https://t.co/sOFuynndJh — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) July 25, 2021

In her first fight in Chiba, Jones – who was attempting to become first British woman in any sport to win gold at three consecutive Olympics – went out to 23-year-old Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin.

Competing under the white flag of the refugee team, Iranian defector Zenoorin took an early lead.

The bout was tied 10-10 with just 30 seconds left, but Zenoorin scored a pair of two-point body kicks to take the lead before hanging on for the four-point victory.

Despite having already fought earlier in the day Zenoorin seized a dominant 16-12 victory.

Zenoorin, who could write history of a different kind as the first refugee athlete to win an Olympic medal in Taekwondo.

Following Jade’s defeat, former Flint MP Sir David Hanson Tweeted: “You have made our town hugely proud of you over three Olympic Games @jadejonestkd . Flint and the country will be with you today.”

Disappointment for the defending champion.@jadejonestkd loses in the round of 16 to Kimia Zenoorin Alizadeh. Hopes for the repechage? Time will tell.#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/jHETFzX2WM — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 25, 2021

Jade Jones was the first British athlete to become an Olympic taekwondo champion when she took gold at London 2012 at the age of 19 – a performance which earned her an MBE.

Four years later, the Welsh featherweight successfully defended her title at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games when she defeated Spain’s Eva Calvo in the final.

Jones, nicknamed ‘The Headhunter’ because she prefers to score points from her opponent’s head, was also a gold medallist in the -57kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2015 European Games.

[Photo: Team GB]