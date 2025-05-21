Flint woman who served in WWII celebrates 100th birthday

A Flint woman who worked on Lancaster bombers during the Second World War and later served the community as a home help has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Marjorie Alberta Shaw, née Gibson, was joined by family members and civic dignitaries as she marked the milestone at her home on Tuesday, 21 May.

The Mayor of Flint, Councillor Russ Davies, and the Mayoress, Councillor Norma Davies, paid a special visit to honour her remarkable life and contribution to the community.

Born in Keswick in 1925, Mrs Shaw grew up with her brother Roland and sister Mary. She enjoyed an active childhood, learning to swim in Derwentwater and joining the Girl Guides.

She left school at 14 and began working in the bakery department of the local co-op. Her enthusiasm for baking continued well into her 90s.

In 1944, at the age of 19, she joined the Women’s Royal Air Force as a leading aircraftwoman, working on Lancaster engines.

It was during her service that she met her future husband Bill, who had returned from overseas service in South Africa.

They married in April 1946 and settled in Keswick before moving to Liverpool in search of work, eventually relocating to Holywell in the early 1950s.

Bill returned to his trade as a welder, while Marjorie raised their daughter Jennifer, born in 1947, and later their son Andrew, born in 1958.

The family moved to Connah’s Quay in 1965, where Mrs Shaw began work as a ‘home help’ for Flintshire County Council, a role she held until retirement.

In retirement, the couple enjoyed gardening, old-time dancing and several cruises with friends.

Marjorie provided round-the-clock care for Bill during his final decade, as he lived with severe rheumatoid arthritis, until his death in 2021, just short of his 100th birthday.

Now a centenarian herself, Mrs Shaw is surrounded by a large family including two children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Speaking during today’s visit, Mayor Councillor Russ Davies said it was “an honour” to celebrate with Mrs Shaw, describing her as “a remarkable woman whose life has spanned a century of change and service.”