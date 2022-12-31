Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 31st Dec 2022

Updated: Sat 31st Dec

Flint Town United tribute to former groundsman and ‘club legend’ Brummie who has sadly passed away

A Flintshire football club has paid tribute to its former groundsman who passed away this weekend.

Flint Town United legend Tony “Brummie” Foster sadly died on Saturday the club announced.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we have to report our club stalwart and legend, George Anthony Foster, known to all as “Brummie” passed away last night.” A statement on the club website says.

In a tribute, Flint Town United said: “Brum had been closely associated with the club for many years, mostly in his role of groundsman, and was well known throughout football circle.”

“He never forgot a face, and was welcomed at the many away grounds he visited, having built up friendships with rival supporters, players and officials.”

“His depth of knowledge of all things Flint Town United was incredible, and he was an avid collector of programmes.”

“During his years as groundsman, the upkeep of the pitch was his pride and joy, and woe betide any person who strayed onto it without his permission!”

“He was a larger than life character, and loved the post match gatherings in the Social Club, where he mixed and mingled with everyone.”

“It goes without saying that he leaves a massive hole in the fabric of Flint Town United and will be sadly missed by all connected to the club.”

Flint Town said the club would honour Brummie at this afternoon’s (Saturday,31 December) game against Connah’s Quay Nomads.

