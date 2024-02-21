Flint Town Hall gears up for Its third Wedding Fayre

Flint Town Hall is preparing to open its doors for the third annual Wedding Fayre on Sunday, 3rd March, from 11 am to 3 pm.

The much-anticipated event promises to be a day filled with inspiration, creativity, and the magic of wedding planning.

The Fayre will showcase over 20 exhibitors, both indoor and outdoor, offering a wide range of services designed to make wedding days as special and unique as the couples celebrating them.

From stunning floral arrangements to bespoke photography services, each exhibitor has been carefully selected to provide attendees with the best options for their big day.

Adding a touch of musical elegance to the event, the wonderful Georgia Lou will be performing live throughout the day.

Her melodies are set to create a captivating atmosphere, allowing couples to envision the perfect musical backdrop for their wedding.

Attendance is entirely free of charge, with no obligation, providing an excellent opportunity for couples to explore, gather ideas, and connect with potential suppliers without any pressure.

A Venue Steeped in History

Flint Town Hall is not only a host for the Fayre but also a celebrated venue for weddings, vow renewals, and baby naming ceremonies.

The historic building offers a “blank canvas” approach, allowing couples to decorate and style the space to suit their theme.

With very competitive prices starting from just £100, it offers a unique and affordable option for those looking to tie the knot in a venue bursting with character and elegance.

For those interested in learning more about the services and booking information, the Town Hall staff are readily available for inquiries via telephone or email.

Further details can also be found on the Flint Town Council‘s website.

Public Notice Advert