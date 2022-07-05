Flint students celebrate end of school with Record of Achievement Ceremony and Prom

More than 120 year 11 students at Flint High School were joined by parents, family, staff and governors for their Record of Achievement Ceremony before setting off for their prom at the Mercure Chester Abbots Well Hotel.

Clare Millington, acting headteacher, welcomed parents, carers, staff, governors and guests to the ceremony. She thanked all staff for their dedication to this year group, known as ‘The Sunflower Year’, and to the families for all their support and encouragement.

Speaking about her fond memories of the students going back to when they came to Flint High School as year 6 pupils on their transition days, she said: “I remember how keen you all were to join Flint High School and, fast forward a whirlwind five years, we have all been there for each other through good times and sad times.”

“There are three key areas we have worked with you to develop: positivity, resilience, and success; success being whatever is important to you, as an individual. Your next exciting chapter is about to start so be confident, be courageous, be resilient, and be successful. We wish you all every happiness and success for the future.”

Stevie Duncan, Olivia Bateman, and Adele Crimes, gave a stunning performance of ‘Hallelujah’ accompanied by Megan Pearson on the keyboard.

Evie Stones and Megan Pearson, year 11 Future Leaders, thanked all the teachers for their help and support throughout their high school years, and, in particular, Miss Evans, their year 11 learning manager, who they couldn’t thank enough for everything she has done for them.

Claire Evans addressed her year group: “I am so incredibly proud to see you all together this evening, you all look amazing and so grown up.”

“I’ve absolutely loved being your head of year. It hasn’t been easy with the pandemic, but we have all adapted with pride.”

“You have made relationships that will last all your lives and I wish you all the very best of luck in your chosen steps. Be kind, be brave, be honest, be happy and, most importantly, just be you. We will all miss you.”

Special video messages wishing the year group good luck for the future and to pursue their dreams were shown from former students, Jade Jones, double Olympic gold medallist, and Dylan Levitt, a Manchester United midfielder and part of the Wales senior squad that qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

Family members watched with pride as students were presented with Record of Achievement Certificates acknowledging their successes whilst at Flint High.

Special guest, Missy Bo Kearns, the 21 year old Liverpool and England women’s football player, was interviewed about her journey to becoming a top athlete by Marc Garnett, commercial director at LLS.

She spoke about her background, when football was for boys but how she got into the game through playing with her cousins and then having the passion and drive which has led her to having a hugely successful career in football and fuels her future ambitions.

The Nike sponsored athlete also spoke about the importance of always working hard, and giving 100 per cent to everything as nothing is guaranteed for life.

She said: “All the students have different attributes and opportunities for the future. It is interesting and exciting to leave school but even though they might think they know everything, every day is a learning day.”

A video presentation followed showing highlights from the students’ time at Flint High School.

Mrs Andrea Roberts, Chair of Governors, gave a closing speech: “I am so pleased that we can all be here tonight.”

“You young people have lived through some of the most difficult years; you have had to learn new skills quickly and this will help to make you the adults you are becoming.”

“I would personally like to thank all the parents and carers for their continued support and all the staff at the school for the tremendous hard work that has gone into supporting these young people.”

“Thanks also to Missy Jo for her inspirational words this evening. You all look fantastic, and I hope you have a wonderful evening.”

Following the ceremony, the students headed off to Chester for their prom.