Flint students celebrate end of school with Record of Achievement Ceremony and Prom 2023

Almost 140 year 11 students at Flint High School were joined by parents, family, staff and governors for their Record of Achievement Ceremony before setting off for their prom at the Crabwall Manor Hotel & Spa, Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Clare Millington, headteacher, welcomed year 11 students, parents, carers, staff, governors, guests to the ceremony. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She thanked all staff for their dedication to this year group, known as ‘The Diamond Year’, and to the families for all their support and encouragement. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After commenting on how stunning all the students looked, Mrs Millington spoke about their time at Flint High, how far they had all come and how education isn’t just a destination, it’s a journey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “We are incredibly proud of the way you have faced the challenge of your GCSE exams. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The last five years have passed in a whirlwind but we have all been there for each other through happy times and sad times, and we have always wanted the best for you. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Along the way you have made friendships that will go on for years, treat them always with respect and be kind to each other. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The next exciting chapter in your lives is about to start. It’s a big world so be confident, be courageous, be resilient and be successful. We wish you every success for the future and thank you for leaving us with wonderful memories.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Future Leaders, Dylan Torres, Head Boy and Nia Hughes, Head Girl, gave a speech thanking their parents and all the teachers and staff for their help and support throughout their high school years, and how Flint High has helped to make them the people they are today. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They also gave special thanks to Mrs Harbour, their year 11 learning manager, for everything she has done for them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Musical performances throughout the ceremony featured songs by the cast and band of the school’s most recent production, We Will Rock You, and included ‘I Want It All’, ‘I Want To Break Free,’ and ‘The Bows.’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mrs Harbour addressed her year group: “I remember visiting all your primary schools and your transition days at Flint High, and here we are five years later; you all look beautiful. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Throughout Covid you learned how to adapt, learn and reconnect with your friends in different ways. You are all strong, you have thrived and shown your potential and you are capable of anything and, as the song goes, you all ‘shine bright like a diamond.’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“You have made me so proud, there is extraordinary talent in this group and all of you have a fantastic life ahead of you. Enjoy every opportunity presented to you and I wish you all the best of luck and every happiness in the world. You will always have a special place in my heart, and we will all miss you.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Guest speaker, Becky Gittins, prospective parliamentary candidate for Clwyd East and an alumni of Flint High School, spoke about her experiences at Flint High and how the students would be feeling at this stage of their lives, similar, she said, to how she felt at her own ROA. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She gave several pieces of advice to students which included, setting expectations high, as there is no dream students from Flint High shouldn’t aspire to; advocate for yourself; find your passion; and believe in yourself. She then read an inspirational poem called ‘If’ which was given to her by her sister and has been a constant source of motivation in her life. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Family members watched with pride as students were presented with Record of Achievement Certificates acknowledging their successes whilst at Flint High. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mrs Andrea Roberts, Chair of Governors, gave a closing speech: “I would like to reiterate everything that has been said by our previous speakers this evening, and thanks to Becky for her inspirational words. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I would personally like to thank all the parents and carers for their continued support and all the hardworking staff at the school; the last few years have not been easy for all of us. Our vision here at Flint High is that every student be given the opportunity to flourish, no matter what your interests are, and you are moving on in your journey through this exciting life. I wish you all the best, and have a wonderful evening!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

