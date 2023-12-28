Flint Farm Foods burglary, police call for witnesses
North Wales Police have launched an investigation following a burglary at Farm Foods in Flint.
Police have said the burglary occurred between 2:30 am and 3:00 am this morning, Thursday, 28 December.
Officers are now turning to the public for assistance, appealing for any witnesses who might have been in the area during this time.
The key detail in this investigation is the sighting of a male carrying a large box, which could be a significant lead in identifying the suspect.
North Wales Police are urging anyone who might have seen something unusual or someone matching this description to get in touch.
In a statement, North Flintshire PCSO Owen Prentice said: “We are currently investigating a burglary at Farm Foods in Flint.”
“This happened in the early hours of this morning.”
“We are appealing for witnesses who may have been out in Flint between the hours of 2:30 am and 3:00 am.”
"If you have seen a male carrying a large box during these times, then please call 101 and mention that it relates to A202799."
