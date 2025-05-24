Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 24th May 2025

Flint Coastguard rescue team assist in Thurstaston and Connah’s Quay

Coastguard rescue teams responded to two separate incidents on Thursday, including a casualty evacuation in Thurstaston and a report of children seen in mud near Flintshire Bridge, Connah’s Quay.

At 7.24pm, Flint Coastguard Rescue Team was called to assist Merseyside Police with the safe recovery of a man from Thurstaston Beach.

The operation also involved Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team and the RNLI West Kirby Lifeboat.

The individual was found near Sally’s Cottage, at the base of cliffs accessed via steep steps.

Coastguard Rescue Officers provided casualty care before using a basket stretcher to carry the man to safety.

Earlier that afternoon, at 4.46pm, Flint Coastguard Rescue Team was tasked with checking reports of two possibly unattended children playing in mud near the Flintshire Bridge in Connah’s Quay.

Nothing untoward was found and the call was described as being made with “good intent.”

Following the incidents, the Coastguard issued a summer safety reminder ahead of the half-term break.

Advice included avoiding alcohol or drugs near water, not using inflatable toys outside of designated areas, and understanding local tide times.

Members of the public are also urged to stay in groups, swim only where lifeguards are present, and always tell someone where they are going.

In an emergency at the coast, people should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

