Flint: Careers and apprenticeships fair proves beneficial for students

A local high school was delighted to host and help coordinate an inaugural careers and apprenticeships fair to support students in the process of making subject and career choices.

The event which was put on by Flint Town Council in partnership with Flint High School attracted almost thirty employers from a wide range of sectors, including: defence, finance, aerospace, local government, education, engineering, construction, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Students from years 10 to 13 had the opportunity to learn more about the huge variety of career opportunities within each industry as well as the different entry pathways on offer from each organisation.

Among the attendees were Royal Navy Careers, HSBC, Airbus, Flintshire County Council, the UK Army, Coleg Cambria, Shotton Paper Mill, MPH Construction, Jackson Fire & Security Ltd., Westbridge Furniture, Reacta Healthcare, and Willmott Dixon Construction.

Lucas Renaldo, year 11, said: “It has been very informative. I’ve got to know about so many different careers, and what to expect.”

Millie Craddock, year 11, agreed, adding: “I have learned about the variety of careers on offer within so many sectors that I just hadn’t known about. My heart is set on nursing, but this event has given me an insight into what else is out there which is really helpful.”

Bethan Jones, year 11, commented: “It is interesting to see different companies and to see what the next step could be when moving on from high school. It has really opened my eyes to the variety of jobs and how many apprenticeship programmes there are now; there are a lot of opportunities.”

The event was busy from the outset with students queuing up to talk to the different representatives.

Chantal Bradburn, University of Chester, was inundated with students throughout the afternoon. She said: “We are keen to show students the range of study options we have on offer, and how important it is to pick a course that suits them. I explained about degree apprenticeships which are becoming more popular where there’s an industry requirement and result in students being hyper qualified with experience and a degree. The students had a fantastic range of questions which is brilliant. It’s been a really useful event.”

Mayor of Flint, Councillor Ben Goldsborough, was delighted with how the event went. He said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to work with our local high school to make sure an event such as this can go ahead so a huge thanks to the school, and to all the businesses who have been so supportive.”

“The Joint Careers and Apprenticeship Fair is a wonderful opportunity for students, and our community, to engage directly with leading employers and educational institutions. It’s great to see the students immersed in conversations and finding out more about the range of options available to them.”

Clare Millington, headteacher, Flint High School, said: “We would like to thank all the employers for generously offering their time for our students and the local community. The event has helped our students become much more aware of the many different job roles that exist within an organisation, and highlighted the variety of entry routes available. It has been a very beneficial experience for them.”

Wes Overton, assistant headteacher, coordinated arrangements at the school. He said: “Events such as this are so important for our young people and, based on the success of today, I hope this could become an annual event. Giving our students and community the opportunity to interact first hand with so many organisations has helped to raise aspirations, clarify misconceptions, and give a better understanding of the wide range of opportunities in Flintshire and the surrounding areas.”

The event was open to parents and the wider community at the end of the school day.